Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of EU (European Council) is an additional opportunity to expand the cooperation with Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov said in an interview with Trend.

He pointed out that Bulgaria welcomes the progress of the negotiations on a new comprehensive agreement between the European Union and Azerbaijan, which will set up a new stage in the relations between them.

Borissov pointed out that Bulgaria strongly supports the Eastern Partnership as a strategic dimension of the European neighborhood policy and key factor for stability in Eastern Europe.

Talking about priorities of Bulgaria’s presidency in the Council of EU, the prime minister said that they include: The Future of Europe and Young People - Economic Growth and Social Cohesion; European Perspective and Connectivity for the Western Balkans; Security and stability in a strong and united Europe; Digital economy and skills of the future.

They follow from the Trio Estonia-Bulgaria-Austria program and are attuned with the European Commission’s legislative agenda for 2018, added Borissov.

“The Western Balkans is a key foreign policy priority of the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council. It is vital to reaffirm the European perspective of the region. The Bulgarian Presidency pays also special attention to the Danube and Black Sea region,” he said.

