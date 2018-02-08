By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally rainless in Baku on February 9.

Weak mist is predicted in some places in the morning. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-5˚C at night, +7-9˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +3-5˚C at night, +7-9˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 770 to 764 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However, rain is predicted in some areas at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, +8-13˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +4-9˚C in the afternoon.

