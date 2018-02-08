By Trend
No visit of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) rapporteurs to Azerbaijan is planned at this stage, the PACE press office told Trend.
Previously, PACE co-rapporteur Stefan Schennach tweeted that the co-rapporteurs on Azerbaijan plan to visit the country in the near future.
“Soon the co-rapporteurs for Azerbaijan will be back for fact finding visit and talks in Baku. Nowruz is coming, election too and the 100 year republic anniversary – we hope for a lot of amnesty of prisoners,” he tweeted.
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is a consultative body of the Council of Europe and meets four times a year for part-sessions in Strasbourg. PACE is now Europe's largest political forum.
