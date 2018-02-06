By Trend

Azerbaijan has announced the time-frame allotted to presidential candidates for campaigning.

According to the Calendar Plan of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), pre-election campaigning starts 23 days prior to the voting day and is stopped 24 hours before the start of voting.

Thus, the campaigning will start on March 19 and end at 08:00 on April 10.

Azerbaijan will hold early presidential election on April 11.

“We should carefully address all issues related to the early presidential election,” CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at a CEC meeting on Feb. 6.

"Various countries use every opportunity to interfere in internal affairs of other countries," he said. "Mass media should also be active and accurately deliver everything to society as well as the world community."

Candidates can present their documents to the Central Election Commission starting from Feb. 27 in order to participate in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the CEC Calendar Plan, submission of election documents for registering a candidate continues for 50 days at most and for 30 days at least prior to the voting day (until 18:00 GMT +4, March 12).

---

