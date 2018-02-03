By Trend

The position of Azerbaijani youth in society is increasingly strengthening, Head of the Department for Youth Policy and Sport Issues at the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Yusuf Mammadaliyev said.

Mammadaliyev made the remarks in Baku at the annual conference of the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan, dedicated to the Youth Day, celebrated on Feb. 2.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani youth is achieving great success on international scale.

Mammadaliyev added that over six years the Youth Foundation has managed to achieve the main goals in the implementation of the youth policy.

"The effectiveness of the Youth Foundation’s activity is directly dependent upon young people,” he said. “The more qualitative and longer is the project, the better the Foundation will be able to contribute to the youth policy. Our young people must be sure that state organizations rendering services to young people will always listen to their opinions and are open to new proposals."

He added that there are many talented young people in the country.

"We must do our best for each young person, having potential, to be able to take advantage of the Youth Foundation’s opportunities,” he said. "I am sure the young people who are making efforts for the welfare of the country are bound to the Motherland, customs and traditions. The country's leadership trusts young people and always supports them, because such young people with a healthy spirit are the future of Azerbaijan."

