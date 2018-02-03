By Trend

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli, during his meetings with senior United Nations officials, underlined the importance of continued close cooperation among international actors particularly related to resolving protracted conflicts, reads a message of the OSCE PA.

In New York, Tsereteli and OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella held a series of meetings, including with the President of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak, Under-Secretary-General for UN Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov, Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenca, and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Yannick Glemarec, among others.

The meetings served particularly as an opportunity to explore areas for further cooperation in priority fields of work. The sides paid particular attention to issues related to the protracted conflicts, including unresolved conflicts in the South Caucasus, developments in Central Asia and South East Europe, as well as humanitarian concerns, migration and terrorism.

“The OSCE and the UN are natural partners in so many fields of work, and as we all work for more peace, security and development, it’s crucially important to capitalize on each others’ strengths,” said Tsereteli.

“As OSCE parliamentarians continue work on issues such as countering terrorism, finding sustainable solutions to migration flows, and seeking solutions to unresolved conflicts, I’m pleased that we can build on excellent work in all these fields by the United Nations.”

The Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE is the parliamentary dimension of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, whose 57 participating states span the geographical area from Vancouver to Vladivostok. The primary task of the 323-member Assembly is to facilitate inter-parliamentary dialogue, an important aspect of the overall effort to meet the challenges of democracy throughout the OSCE area.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz