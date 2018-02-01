By Aygul Salmanova

The first plenary meeting of spring session of the Parliament (Milli Majlis) was held on February 1.

The meeting was mainly focused on reorganization of the Computational and Disciplinary Commissions and the legislative work plan of the Parliament of the spring session of 2018.

During the session it was proposed to establish a medal dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic by the member of the Parliamentary Committee for Human Rights Tahir Kerimli.

This step, said the MP, can be regarded as a tribute to the founders of ADR.

Additinally, amendment was made to the law "On medicines", which is aimed at prohibiting the sale of medicines to persons under the age of 14 years.

MP Rovshan Rzayev noted that it is necessary to prepare a bill on the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia.

Rzayev said that Armenians during the PACE winter session in Strasbourg presented the 30th anniversary of the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh under the guise of the “Democratic Movement in Nagorno-Karabakh”.

Rzayev proposed to appeal separately to each member of the OSCE Minsk Group regarding the issue.

MP Elmira Akhundova stated that there are two options for solving the problem of illegal buildings in Baku: either houses must be demolished and the plots used as agricultural land, or they must be registered as living quarters.

"If the first option is preferred, people may have problems in their social situation. Under the second option, however, citizens will be able to register in their homes by obtaining ownership. In this case, the registered buildings will be taxed, and eventually the budget will be replenished. The solution of this problem will please thousands of families," she said.

Furthermore, the bill "On Vocational Education" was submitted for discussion in the session.

A number of MPs said that the bill is of great importance in terms of developing professional education in Azerbaijan and training specialists in various fields.

The law determines the principles of the state policy in the field of vocational education, the organizational, legal and economic foundations of the system of vocational education and training with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of vocational training in Azerbaijan and the training of qualified personnel in accordance with paragraph one of the first part of Article 94 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

