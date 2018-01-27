By Trend

Turkey is carrying out the most difficult mission today, Samad Seyidov, vice-president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Azerbaijani MP, said Jan. 27.

He said that Turkey is fighting not only to ensure its own security, but also in the interests of the whole world and Europe.

He noted that the military Operation Olive Branch is conducted against the terrorists of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG).

“The Operation Olive Branch carried out by Turkey is not aggression,” he said. “The operation is carried out to eliminate the terrorists.”

Commenting on the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, Samad Seyidov noted that Turkey and Azerbaijan are fraternal countries.

“The problems of Turkey are our problems,” the MP stressed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE for supporting the Operation Olive Branch at the winter session of the structure.

“I express my gratitude to Azerbaijani MP Samad Seyidov for supporting the Operation Olive Branch carried out by Turkey against terrorists,” Erdogan said.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.