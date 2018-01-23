By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless will stay in Baku on January 24. Weak fog is predicted in some places in the morning. North-west wind will blow and intensify off in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +2-4˚C at night, +7-9˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 754 mm mercury column to 758 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-55% in daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions.

It will be foggy in some places at night and morning. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be -2+3˚C at night, +7-11˚C in daytime, 0-4˚C in mountains at night, 0-5˚C in daytime.

Slight temperature drop and occasionally intensifying khazri in Absheron peninsula on January 24-25 may be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz