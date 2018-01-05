By Trend

Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE will include new members, before participating in the January session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), said Samad Seyidov, head of Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend Jan. 5.

He noted that this is an ordinary process adopted in the PACE member countries.

The new delegation includes MPs Ulviya Agayeva, Elshad Hasanov and Asim Mollazade. Former members of the delegation Elhan Suleymanov, Elshan Musayev and Muslim Mammadov will continue their activities in other areas of the sphere of international parliamentary relations.

