Azerbaijan, by joining the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, has undertaken commitments in connection with the implementation of this project and is taking serious steps to fulfill these commitments, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said on December 25.

He made the remarks at a conference held at the Azerbaijani Parliament on the role of Parliament in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ahmadov noted that Azerbaijan has established a special national Council for the implementation of these goals, and high-ranking state officials are involved in the Council’s work.

“The Azerbaijani government attaches great importance to the implementation of this project,” noted the deputy prime minister.

Ahmadov further said that the voluntary national report on the implementation of these Goals by Azerbaijan was submitted to the UN on July 19, and added that this report was welcomed with special attention.

“Azerbaijan is seriously working to adapt the National Development Strategy to global projects,” he added.

The official noted that the Parliament plays a special role in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Sustainable Development Goals are a collection of 17 global goals set by the UN. The Goals cover a broad range of social and economic development issues, such as poverty, hunger, health, education, climate change, gender equality, water, sanitation, energy, environment and social justice.

Visiting Azerbaijan in June 2017, a team of United Nations experts said that the country has made good initial progress in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals. They noted in particular that progress was made in reducing poverty and expanding public and social services. The team also called attention to the need to reach out to particularly vulnerable population groups, as well as step up investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies.

During his speech in Parliament, Ahmadov also said that the newly created Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan will start operating from January 1, 2018.

“Activities of several organizations in this direction will be concentrated in one center,” he noted, adding that the agency has great importance in terms of protection of health of the population.

First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov also addressed the conference. He said if states do not comply with their statements, it will become impossible to implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The official said that there is a serious famine problem today in the world, especially in African countries.

“Although African states gained independence in the previous century, all of their wealth was plundered,” he noted.

Asgarov added that the flow of migrants today from Africa to Europe is also related to these problems. He noted that these problems can be solved today if the actions and statements of states coincide.

“Every state should contribute to the implementation of these Goals. Azerbaijan seriously considers this project. The Azerbaijani Parliament also contributes to the implementation of these Goals,” he noted.

Chairman of the Labor and Social Policy Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Hadi Rajabli, in turn, spoke about the social protection system, noting that its improvement has always been a priority in Azerbaijan.

The official said that the issuance of unemployment benefits has increased by three times in Azerbaijan.

Rajabli added that the Azerbaijani parliament is preparing a draft law on the protection of social rights of disabled people. “The adoption of the law will further improve the social protection of the disabled people,” he noted.

