Recently, Armenian media have reported that Nikol Pashinyan is not interested in state affairs. Complaints about the Prime Minister's neglect are increasing. Particularly, amidst Vladimir Putin's visit to Baku and discussions with the Azerbaijani President about the peace process, Pashinyan spending his days at concerts is causing Armenia to be sidelined in these crucial discussions. This is further diminishing Yerevan's role in regional political processes and weakening Armenia's influence in its foreign policy.

It is important to note that there is significant domestic dissent and bias against the Prime Minister. Pashinyan's apparent focus on a major music festival rather than addressing social and political issues within the country is fueling criticism against him in Armenia. This indifference reinforces the perception that he is not paying enough attention to state matters and is neglecting the country’s strategic interests. Pashinyan’s failure to take steps related to the peace process, and the inability to manage inconsistencies and crises in Armenia’s policies, can be attributed to two possible reasons:

Possibility 1: Nikol Pashinyan Relies on Certain Allies

This indifference and cool demeanor reveal Pashinyan’s approach to both domestic and foreign issues. His current ease and confidence might indicate that he is blindly relying on some external forces, despite growing discontent and social issues within the country. This possibility is considered the most reliable version for Armenia's future. If Armenia’s Prime Minister chooses to focus on concert programs rather than state affairs while relying on his patrons, it could mean selling out the country. In summary, Nikol Pashinyan appears to be distancing himself from politics and enjoying a comfortable life while outsourcing Armenia's internal and external issues to foreign elements.

Possibility 2: The Prime Minister is Leading Armenia to the Abyss

Pashinyan’s previous active participation in the peace process, contrasted with his current lack of discussion on the matter, could be related to personal problems. His unilateral approach to regional politics, driven by minimal external assistance and dragging the Armenian people along a path with an uncertain end, could endanger the country’s future.

It is likely that Armenia’s current refusal to participate in the peace process stems from a desire to adopt an "independent" diplomatic stance. This approach aims to alter the balance of power in the region and protect Armenia’s interests. However, the Prime Minister must understand that such steps could lead to more significant strategic impacts and consequences. Historically, Armenia has always hidden under the protection of other countries and survived thanks to its patrons. While Russia was once the protector, now it is clearly Western elements. Although Pashinyan’s administration advocates "freedom" ideas by worsening relations with Russia, choosing Western countries as protectors instead means imposing new chains of subjugation on itself. However, recent events in the regions close to the South Caucasus demonstrate that relying on the West can ultimately lead to disaster.

It is currently difficult to predict what policy Pashinyan will pursue in the region. Nevertheless, his indifference to regional events, delays in peace talks with Azerbaijan, and spending his days on concert programs instead of addressing crucial matters are lamentable for the Armenian people. The governance of a country should be in the hands of those who serve the well-being of the people and the country’s geography. Unfortunately, Armenian leadership either continues to delegate the country’s affairs to foreign elements or genuinely shows no concern for Yerevan’s future.

