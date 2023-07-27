34 Armenians freely pass through Lachin border checkpoint

27 July 2023 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

On July 27, in the direction of Khankendi - Gorus, seven vehicles belonging to the ICRC and 34 people were registered and passed through the Lachin border checkpoint. 11 ICRC members, 12 patients, 10 companions and one nurse passed through the BCP, Azernews reports.

12 patients were examined by Azerbaijani doctors. Meanwhile, the Armenian propaganda machine continues to make up information about the "blockade".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz