By Trend

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan found and neutralized hundreds of mines and unexploded ordnance in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation from September 27, 2020 up till now, Head of the operational headquarters of the agency Idris Ismayilov said.

Ismayilov made the remarks at the press-conference, Trend reports on March 31.

“An area of ​​17 million square kilometers has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance,” the head of the operational headquarters of the agency added.

"Until today, four employees of the agency were wounded during the demining process," Ismayilov said. “Moreover, 29 civilians were wounded as a result of a mine explosion.”

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz