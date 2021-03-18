By Trend

On March 17, a group of media representatives visited the Khojavand districts of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

As part of the trip, the journalists visited a school in the Tugh village, in front of which President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a speech on March 15.

Trend's Karabakh bureau spoke to Ramiz Goyushov, the graduate of this school. Fuad Goyushov, who at one time was forced to leave the land of his ancestors, also shared his memories.

The village of Tugh of the Khojavand district is located at the foothills of the Karabakh ridge. One of its main features is that it locates next to the ancient Azerbaijani Azykh and Taghlar caves - the famous sites of the primitive man of the Paleolithic era, which are of especial importance for the history of Azerbaijan and the world, as well as the presence of several medieval Albanian temples in the village. Before the occupation of the village by Armenian troops, the local population was engaged in viticulture, grain growing, vegetable growing, silkworm breeding and animal husbandry. The village had a secondary school, a house of culture, a library, and a hospital.

The village of Tugh, occupied by the Armenians on October 30, 1991, was liberated on November 9, 2020 following the counter-offensive measures of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the 44-day ( from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020) Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Karabakh War.

---

