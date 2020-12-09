By Trend

The contribution of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in the country's Victory is undoubtedly very great, Russian political expert, senior lecturer of St. Petersburg State University Galina Niyazova told Trend, speaking about the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

Niyazova stressed that in Armenia, the presence of any political figure in power had practically no effect on the development of the country since the country was drawn into a conflict that it couldn’t initially resolve in its favor.

"At any stage of the historical development of modern Armenia over the past 30 years, there hasn't been a person who would be able to noticeably change the situation in the state for the better," she said.

"At this time, it’s also obvious that namely under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan was able to win the great Victory, which isn’t an instant luck, but the result of careful preparation that took decades," noted the expert.

She pointed out that the victory of Azerbaijan entails a predictable economic recovery, especially due to foreign investments.

"Turkey, Israel, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, China, Russia, and Iran are aimed at joint economic projects in Karabakh, which, in turn, won’t only have a favorable effect on the development of the region, but will also contribute to the strengthening of Azerbaijan on the world stage and attracting new allies," Niyazova said.

According to her, Azerbaijan, which has been accumulating resources for a long time, now has the opportunity to invest in its lands, and this is an increase in the number of jobs in the construction industry and in agriculture, the prospect of reducing dependence on grain imports, the development of new opportunities since Karabakh is completely unique geographic region.

"In this case, we can talk about both the development of domestic tourism and external, because the interest in the region from foreign journalists, historians and tourists will only increase," concluded the expert.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

