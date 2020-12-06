By Trend

A delegation led by Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato will visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on Dec. 6, the press and PR department of the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

Italian MPs will review the situation in the liberated Azerbaijani territories. The Italian MPs will be accompanied by Head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Italy inter-parliamentary relations Azer Karimli and other Azerbaijani MPs.

