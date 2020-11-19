By Trend

The Russian peacekeeping forces pay special attention to the issue of preserving cultural sites in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Nov. 19, Trend reports.

"The issue of preserving shrines and cultural sites is also part of our contacts with the parties,” the spokesperson said. “The special attention is paid to this issue and it is discussed during the contacts of the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Of course, the peacekeeping forces that are deployed there pay special attention to this issue. This topic is one of the most urgent ones.”

“Of course, first of all, we are talking about people, the preservation of life, the return of refugees, the restoration of infrastructure, the creation of conditions necessary for survival and existence,” Zakharova said. “Our peacekeepers, who are in this region, actively operate to protect and preserve the cultural sites."

