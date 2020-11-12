By Vafa İsmayilova

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has launched a criminal case against Armenians calling for terror against Azerbaijan on some online resources.

“The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General’s Office has launched legal proceedings under Article 12.2, 214-2 (open calls for terrorism) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code and the investigation department of Prosecutor-General’s Office has been empowered to investigate the case,” the official statement by the agency said on November 12.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office said that it had analysed individual cases of openly calling for terrorism in some internet resources.

It was found out that Armenian citizen, Chairman of the Partnership for Democracy Center and editor of the Armenian Religions website Stepan Daniyelyan, and Armenian historian, publicist, director of the "Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute" under the Armenian National Academy of Sciences, a lecturer at Yerevan State University, member of the board of the Center for Regional and Political Studies Ayk Demoyan openly called for terrorism and disseminated similar materials on their social networks and other websites, the agency said.

It added that the calls were aimed at violating public safety in Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories, creating panic among the population, causing explosions to kill people, damage their health, property and inflicting other socially dangerous consequences.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office pledged to prevent any actions aimed against Azerbaijani citizens on the country’s territory in line with all international legal norms.

Similar calls were voiced against the background of the 44-day military operations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

On November 10, 2020, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint declaration to stop hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Under the deal, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to patrol frontlines. Turkey also takes part in the peacekeeping process. Turkey and Russia signed a deal on creating a Turkish-Russian joint ceasefire monitoring centre.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27. Five Azerbaijani civilians were killed on the first day of the Armenian attacks. Ninety-three Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenian's indiscriminate attacks on Azerbaijani civilians. Azerbaijan launched counter-offensive operations that ended in the liberation of over 300 settlements, villages. Azerbaijan also liberated five city centres and the historic Shusha city.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian-brokered peace deal signed on November 9 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement entered force on November 10 and envisages the de-occupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions by December 1 as well as the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent regions under the control of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s. For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the withdrawal of its troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France had been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions.

