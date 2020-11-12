By Trend

The Azerbaijani people gained a victory and returned to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, their dreams came true, Azerbaijani MP Shahin Ismayilov told Trend.

“I congratulate our people on the restoration of our territorial integrity,” the MP said. “We have joyful moments we are proud of. I thank President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and the glorious Azerbaijani troops for these joyful moments.”

"All the terms of the declaration have been formed proceeding from Azerbaijan’s requirements,” the MP said. “The Nagorno-Karabakh region will not be granted any status. Turkish peacekeepers will also be involved in the process and even a land route with Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be laid.”

“In fact, Armenia surrendered,” the MP said. “The world saw the strength of Azerbaijan, the determination of our Commander-in-Chief. The Azerbaijani army rewrote history, the blood of martyrs was avenged. Glory to Azerbaijan!!! Nagorno-Karabakh region is Azerbaijan!!!"

