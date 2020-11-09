By Trend

The liberation of the ancient Shusha city from the occupation has an important military-political and moral-psychological significance for Azerbaijan, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Science and Sociology of the Russian Economic University named after G.V. Plekhanov, member of the Expert Council of the "Officers of Russia" organization, Alexander Perendzhiev told Trend.

“Baku doesn’t need any mediators, international organizations, etc. in this matter, which he had hoped for over the past years to return its occupied lands. Azerbaijan itself, independently is capable of liberating its territories, and will liberate them,” the expert noted.

Speaking about the moral and psychological significance of the liberation of Shusha from the occupation, Perendzhiev noted that it is greatly reflected in the national spirit of the Azerbaijani people.

The Russian expert also said that Yerevan could fulfill the demands of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on provision of a timetable for the withdrawal of its troops from the territory of Azerbaijan, in order to prevent new losses primarily among its servicemen.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz