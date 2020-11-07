By Trend

The information disseminated by the Armenian side that allegedly the village of David Bek near Armenian Kafan city is being shelled from the territory of the Gubadli region of Azerbaijan is another provocative disinformation, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

"On the contrary, units of the Armenian Armed Forces during the day shelled liberated from the occupation of the villages of the Gubadli region and the positions of the Azerbaijani army units. Within the country's borders, the Azerbaijani army is taking adequate measures against the firing points of the Armenian troops. We declare once again that Azerbaijan has no military targets on the territory of Armenia," the ministry said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

