The Armenian Armed Forces, which over the past 24 hours have suffered big losses in manpower and military equipment during the battles in the direction of Agdere town of the front, are unable to make up for these losses, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said during the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 6.

“There are problems in the management of the military units,” Eyvazov said. “The Azerbaijani soldiers break through the fortifications built by the Armenian troops for 30 years and are approaching the goal upon the order of the supreme commander.”

"The task of the Azerbaijani troops in a counteroffensive is to liberate the occupied lands,” the spokesman said. “The Azerbaijani troops are also fighting against foreign mercenaries. These are mainly foreign fighters of Armenian descent. The locals send foreign mercenaries forward, and then do not even take the bodies of the dead from the battlefield.”

“There is the information that the scattered groups refuse to go into battle,” the spokesman said. “Foreign fighters must realize that they have fallen into the trap of Armenia and they must lay down their arms. Today the Azerbaijani soldiers dominate on the battlefield and win. Victory is ours!"

