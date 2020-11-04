By Trend

Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev has sent an official letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Trend on Nov. 3.

Aliyev expressed gratitude that in her statement on November 2, 2020, Bachelet paid attention to the gross violation of human rights and international humanitarian law in the Azerbaijani territory as a result of the Armenian aggression, as well as the fact that as a result of the use of cluster munitions by the Armenian side against the civilians of Azerbaijan’s Barda city prohibited by the international law, there are killed and wounded among civilians.

“As a result of the Armenian Armed Forces’ shelling of the second biggest city of Azerbaijan - Ganja with ballistic missiles on October 4th, 5th, 8th, 11th and 17th, 26 civilians, including six children and 10 women, were killed while 142 people, including 32 children and 57 women, were injured,” the letter said. “Ganja, with a half-million population, is more than 100 kilometers away from the conflict zone.”

“The Armenian Armed Forces at different periods fired on the Azerbaijani strategic facilities, including the Mingachevir hydroelectric power station, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipelines, the Oguz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline, and others,” the letter said.

“At the same time, on the basis of video footage showing that two Armenian servicemen were allegedly subjected to inhuman treatment by Azerbaijani servicemen and were killed, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office carried out the investigation and revealed that the video footage was fabricated,” the letter said.

Expressing concern about the fact that the abovementioned was not reflected in the statement, the prosecutor general urged to indicate in the further statements and reports the crimes against Azerbaijani civilians in Ganja and also submitted relevant files and necessary data in this regard.

