Reuters news agency has published an article highlighting the reaction of Azerbaijani IDPs of Nagorno Karabakh to the current developments within the conflict, Trend reports.

In an article named “Homesick and bellicose, Karabakh's exiled Azeris yearn for return” the author cover stories and emotions of those who had to flee leaving their homes behind when the Armenian Armed Forces occupied territories of Azerbaijan nearly 30 years ago.

Thus, the agency said that Gassan Akhmedov has one last wish - to return to the land of his birth, a land he says has been occupied for more than 25 years.

“That dream came to a step closer, the 80-year-old resident of Baku says when Azerbaijani troops liberated the region of Jabrayil,” Reuters wrote.

“We are waiting for authorities to clear it of landmines and to rebuild our houses so that we can return. That is where the graves of our fathers and grandfathers are,” the Reuters quotes Akhmedov.

“In Baku, residents speak of military gains that have seen Azerbaijan retake some of the territory lost in the 1990s. Billboards around the city and posters in shop windows have one, unambiguous message: ‘Karabakh is Azerbaijan. Karabakh is ours’,” Reuters said.

Reuters also quotes construction worker Ramin Aliyev who said that, despite his age, he had sent multiple letters asking to be drafted and to put to use the experience gained while serving in an artillery unit in the Azerbaijani Nakhchivan.

“Those who cannot fight have found other ways to support. Pharmaceuticals executive Elnur Aliyev took an extended break from work to raise funds and send supplies to the front lines. At a makeshift sorting facility provided by a local bakery, he and a dozen other volunteers pack boots, camouflage raincoats, and hats into crates. They sift through piles of donated shoes and clothes for families who have fled shelling,” the report said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

