Stanislav Pritchin, Head of an analytical group of the Center for Central Asian and Caucasus Studies at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, commented on the appeal of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Russian President Vladimir Putin to start consultations to determine the type and amount of assistance that Russia can provide to Armenia, Trend reports.

“I see no prerequisites for the involvement of Russia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the side of Armenia,” Pritchin stressed.

“In general, the fact that the Armenian PM publicly addresses the ally - Russia, suggests that the situation is not developing in the best way for Armenia in this conflict, external sources and resources are needed to change it,” the Russian expert noted.

Stanislav Pritchin emphasized that Russia’s position on this issue is clearly defined: “If indeed there are threats and risks directly for Armenia, then Russia will have legal grounds to join this conflict and help Armenia to ensure the security of its territories. In other cases, there is no reason for Russia to intervene in this conflict”.

“Naturally, any help in this situation is important for Armenia - both military and military-technical. But I will stress again that Russia proceeds from the existence of legal grounds for getting involved in the conflict and participating in it. At this stage, I see no prerequisites for involving Russia on the side of Armenia in this conflict,” Pritchin said.

