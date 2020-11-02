By Ayya Lmahamad

Armenia deliberately targets Azerbaijani cities, civilians and civilian population, located far from the frontline, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted during the meeting with Director General of the International Committee of the Red Cross Robert Mardini.

The minister briefed Director General on the latest situation in the region, stressing the gross violations of international humanitarian law by Armenia.

He underlined that the deliberate firing of civilians with prohibited weapons leads to heavy casualties among the civilian population.

The parties stressed the importance of the withdrawal of the occupying forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of the UN Security Council to ensure sustainable peace in the region.

Additionally, the sides noted with satisfaction the long-standing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC.

It should be noted that on October 27, Armenia launched a missile attack at Barda region, as a result of which 5 civilians, including child, were killed and 13 civilians were injured. October 28, Armenian launched another missile attack at Barda region, as a result of which 21 civilians were killed and about 70 wounded.

A volunteer of the International Committee of Red Cross and Red Cross is among the 21 civilians killed in Armenia's missile attack on Azerbaijan's Barda city on October 28.

Ninety-one civilians have been killed and 404 injured in Armenia's heavy artillery attacks on Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas since September 27. In addition, 2,465 houses and 97 multi-apartment residential buildings, as well as 455 civilian facilities were severely damaged.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

