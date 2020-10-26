The information disseminated by the Armenian side that Azerbaijan is using the military aircraft does not correspond to reality and is another disinformation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported today.

The ministry also noted that Azerbaijan is complying with the achieved humanitarian ceasefire regime that entered force on October 26 at 8 am local time.

The US-mediated cease-fire agreement was announced on September 25 following the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers’ meetings with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and entered force as of 8 a.m. on October 26.

This is the third humanitarian cease-fire that was agreed since the escalation of the tension on September 27.

The two previous truce agreements that had been brokered by Russia, were violated by Armenian few hours after they went into effect on October 10 and October 17 respectively.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.