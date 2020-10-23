By Trend

Heavy strikes were inflicted on the armed forces of Armenia in the Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Gubadli directions of the front, several Armenian armed forces strongholds were destroyed, important territories and high grounds were liberated as a result of the operations conducted by the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The main resources and military infrastructure of the Armenian Armed Forces along the entire front were irreparably damaged. There is a shortage of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition, as well as food in the Armenian Armed Forces units. The Armenian armed forces practically lost control of the troops. Due to the lack of regular army units to defend combat positions, civilians are forcibly brought in to replace them.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

