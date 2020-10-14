By Trend

As many as 43 civilians have died as a result of the shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian armed forces from September 27 till the present day, Trend reports citing the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan.

According to the prosecutor office, as a result of Armenian shelling, 214 people were injured, as well as 1,505 houses, 66 multi-apartment residential buildings, 277 civilian facilities fell into disrepair.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz