By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

In response to the provocations of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation on September 27. The Azerbaijani army, achieved significant success in the first days of fighting.

As a result of the military operation carried out by Azerbaijani troops in the Goranboy direction of the front, the front line of defense of Armenian units was breached, and seven villages were liberated, the Murovdag peak of the Murov mountain ridge.

Following the retaliatory counter-offensive operation by Azerbaijan against the Armenian provocation, a large number of manpower and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed, the Armenian soldiers, abandoning military equipment, fled. On the first day of hostilities, 16 Armenians were killed and over 100 got wounded.

Also, in the following days of counter-offensive operations, part of the previously occupied Azerbaijani territories was liberated. The Azerbaijani army has consolidated the advantage achieved in the battles taking place on Azerbaijani land. Since the beginning of military operations, thousands of servicemen and hundreds of pieces of equipment of the Armenian armed forces have been destroyed. The escape of Armenian servicemen leaving military equipment behind, is a clear expression of the situation on the Armenian side.

Along with success in military operations, Azerbaijan has also advanced diplomatically. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has already raised a white flag. Pashinyan, who used to express himself pretentiously and arrogantly, is now one step away from surrendering. The attempts of the Armenian leadership to impose conditions on Azerbaijan during the negotiations, changing the format of the negotiation process, have failed. Currently, Armenia itself begs to start the negotiation process on those conditions of Azerbaijan.

But President Ilham Aliyev has only one demand for Armenia - to agree to withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani lands and present a schedule for the withdrawal of its armed forces from Azerbaijani lands. It will be possible to talk about a ceasefire only after the fulfillment of these conditions.

In his address to the people on Oct. 9, President Ilham Aliyev warned the occupying country of Armenia for the last time. The head of state said that if after the talks in Moscow they start to cheat again they will regret it.

Armenia has only two options for events: either to leave the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, or the Azerbaijani army will cleanse them of the occupiers itself.

