By Trend

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should have a clear position in resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, famous Arab author and analyst Kamal al-Halbawi told Trend.

Commenting on the recent developments within the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Halbawi noted importance of maintaining Azerbaijan’s territorial independence.

“We are with Azerbaijan heart and soul in its rights and territorial independence. And defend it. We are against any aggression against it from any side, and the OIC should have a clear position and a good endeavor to support Azerbaijan against any aggression against it,” he said.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, committing large-scale provocations, have subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

