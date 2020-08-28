By Trend

Investigation of the criminal case regarding the damage inflicted by Armenian armed forces on civilians in Azerbaijan's Tovuz district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on July 12-16, 2020 continues, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office stated on the Instagram social network during the session of questions and answers, Trend reports on Aug.28.

As earlier reported, on the night of July 12, 2020, the Armenian armed forces carried out a provocation in the direction of the Tovuz district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border. As a result of the provocation, which lasted until July 17, 35 houses in Tovuz were seriously damaged, and one civilian was killed.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

