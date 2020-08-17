By Trend

Turkish-Azerbaijani cooperation and its in regional security and development are among the topics actively discussed today.

Multifaceted relations and partnership between the two brotherly countries were discussed during Hadaf broadcast am of Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) channel, Trend reports.

Spokesman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ibrahim Kalin, who participated in the Hadaf broadcast via video link, gave detailed answers to the questions of the program’s host Elnar Mammadli and the guests that included Head of the Yeni Musavat Media Group Rauf Arifoglu and Head of the Telegraf Media Group Aynur Jamal.

Speaking about the development of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, Kalin said that the friendly and fraternal relations between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev contribute to their development.

He noted that Turkey and Azerbaijan have always been and will be next to each other.

The spokesman of the Turkish President stressed that Turkey supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan at all levels and added that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Kalin also noted the important role played by the Turkish-Azerbaijani cooperation in ensuring regional security.

Touching upon the large-scale joint tactical exercises of the armed forces of the two countries, he pointed out that the exercises once again demonstrated the strategic partnership between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The full Hadaf program can be viewed on the YouTube channel by following the link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1yy_SK8N80.

https://www.instagram.com/aztvresmi/?hl=ru

http://www.aztv.az/az/

https://www.facebook.com/aztvresmi

https://twitter.com/aztvresmi

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVf7OL0jKiO1OMHN_qaNf0w

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz