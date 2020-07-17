By Aisha Jabbarova

Around 100 servicemen of the Armenian armed forces have been killed or injured during the cross-border fights in Tovuz region, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry’s presser reported on July 17.

"The armed forces of Armenia lost about 100 servicemen killed and wounded as a result of the fighting in the direction of the Tovuz district. As always, Armenia seeks to hide its military losses from the public. But after a while the truth will come out and they will be forced to admit their losses,” the ministry said.

The ministry described as a lie the Armenian Investigation Committee’s report that four Armenian soldiers were killed and 36 were injured during the recent fighting in Tovuz that resumed on July 16.

Furthermore, the ministry urged the Azerbaijani media not to disseminate misinformation spread by Armenia.

The cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia started on July 12 noon after Armenian troops fired artillery at Azerbaijani military post in Tovuz region.

__

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNews