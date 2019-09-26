By Trend

Azerbaijan will liberate the occupied territories, head of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliyev said at the event "Call of Karabakh", Trend reports on Sept. 25.

“We will return to the Nagorno-Karabakh region,” he said. “We are working to achieve this.”

Ganjaliyev said that the potential for negotiations to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not run out.

“To refresh Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s memory after the statements he made, I want to briefly remind that we, Azerbaijanis, expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh region, are an interested party in accordance with international law and documents approved by international organizations,” he said. “We, Azerbaijanis, will return to our lands from which we were expelled.”

“In this regard, the country's leadership is participating in the negotiations and its potential has not run out,” Ganjaliyev said. “We have not lost hope for the negotiations. Each of us acts to expose the Armenians, gain superiority in information policy. We continue to conduct the information war to expose the lies of Armenians.”

