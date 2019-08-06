By Trend:

The speech delivered by the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on August 5 at the opening of the so-called “panarmenian games” in Khankendi city of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and his populist statements far from the reality demonstrate what oblivious and helpless person he is, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports on Aug. 6.

“Despite the fact that Pashinyan’s statement is primarily intended for internal audiences, it does not give him any reason to call for annexation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the ministry said.

“The aggressive statements of the Armenian prime minister clearly contradict the spirit and the essence of the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict conducted for many years, including the recent discussions during the meetings between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the ministry added.

“This is also a major blow to the negotiation process mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs,” the ministry said. “The statement of the Armenian political leadership, being completely contrary to the subject of the negotiations on the settlement of the conflict, does not correspond with the appeal of Armenia itself for 'exclusive peaceful settlement of the conflict'. Pashinyan's speech in Khankendi has revealed his real face.”

“The entire international community recognizes Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including its Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions,” the ministry said.

“Unequivocal support to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity is reflected in the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, in the decisions and resolutions of other international organizations, as well as numerous documents signed on a bilateral basis,” the ministry added.

“Azerbaijan will never reconcile with the occupation of its territories and will continue its efforts to liberate our occupied lands and return our displaced people back to their houses,” the ministry said.

“The country’s leadership with the aim to genuinely pursue development and progress must not achieve its ambitions for the next 30 years hiding behind its aggressive policy; in the contrary, it shall seek to achieve more realistic results by evaluating the current situation and normalizing its relations with neighbouring countries,” the ministry said. “Apparently, the Armenian current leadership deals with vague promises to deceive itself and the Armenian people.”

“The responsibility for all the tension in the region, the violation of the fundamental human rights of hundreds of thousands of IDPs - the victims of ethnic cleansing policy, as well as for undermining the peaceful settlement of the conflict and thus the situation created as a result of it is on Armenia,” the ministry added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.