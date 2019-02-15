By Trend

The Institute of History of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences will hold a conference in Poland devoted to the Khojaly genocide, director of the Institute, academician Yaqub Mahmudov, said, Trend reports referring to the Institute.

Mahmudov made the remarks at the meeting of the Scientific Council in Baku on Feb. 15.

The academician stressed that the Institute of History is actively involved in the information war with Armenia and its aggressive policy, adding that his recent awarding with the Emek Order of the first degree is a high assessment, which was given not only to him, but also for the activity of the Institute of History and its scholars as a whole.

On Feb. 9, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree awarding Yaqub Mahmudov with the Emek Order of the first degree for many years of fruitful activity in the field of research of the Azerbaijani history.

The Scientific Council of the Institute expressed gratitude to the president for the award.

In 2012, 13 employees of the Institute received the Azerbaijani state awards for the works on the history of Karabakh, Nakhchivan and Irevan khanate upon President Aliyev’s order.

The presentation of the books by historian Nazim Mammadov and journalist Latif Shamkhal (Mustafayev) was held at the scientific council.

During the ongoing Karabakh war, on February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As a result of the genocide, 613 people were killed, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly, 487 people became disabled, and 1275 residents were taken hostage.

