By Trend

France has run out of its capacities as an OSCE MG co-chair, therefore, Azerbaijan has the right to raise the issue of excluding that country from the Minsk Group, independent expert Tahir Sabitov told Trend commenting on the illegal visit by the “head” of the separatist regime, created in occupied Azerbaijani lands, to France.

Sabitov noted that frequent visits by the Karabakh separatist, Bako Sahakyan, demonstrate that France is traditionally conducting pro-Armenian policies.

“There is a strong Armenian lobby in France, as well as Armenian oligarchs sponsor presidential and parliamentary elections in that European country,” said the analyst. “Armenians hold key positions in state authorities in France; they have certain levers of influence inside the country. The fact that the French president, during his last visit to the region, arrived in Armenia, took part in the Francophonie Summit and didn’t pay a visit to Azerbaijan is an indicator of double standards policy. This is while France, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, should maintain a balance in relations with both sides of the conflict."

"In fact, supporting the policy of the occupying country, France casts great doubts on its presence as an international mediator in Minsk Group - an organization meant to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the expert said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

