By Rashid Shirinov

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which has been existing in the region since the late 1980s, is still continuing, as peace cannot be achieved because of the non-constructivity and stubbornness of Armenia.

Many believed Armenia to eventually change its position on the conflict after the new government came to power in the country. But essential nothing has happened.

In an interview with Azernews on August 16, Azerbaijani MP and political analyst Rasim Musabayov noted that so far Pashinyan has no specific policy on the conflict.

“Apparently, he tries in every possible way to avoid not only meaningful negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but in general making decisions in this regard,” the expert said.

He further expressed regret that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs – Russia, the U.S. and France – have not recently made any special proposals.

“Unfortunately, there were no special proposals in the last six months," he said noting that Armenia is the aggressor and occupier. Musabayov believes that they are unwilling to put pressure on Armenia because of its lobbying positions in these countries.

Therefore, there is a deadlock situation in the negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the expert noted.

He also mentioned that Azerbaijan, in its turn, should increase pressure on Armenia, strengthen own armed forces, economy and foreign policy, and the Azerbaijani government is doing this.

Speaking of the foreign policy of Armenia, Musabayov said it is clear that Armenia wants to grasp everything from both the West and Russia, and noted the coldness in Russian-Armenian relations.

“I think that Pashinyan and his entourage are deeply unsympathetic to the Russian leadership, which rightly does not trust in the Armenian government. It is difficult to say how far the rift in Russian-Armenian relations will go under the current leadership of Armenia, just as it is difficult to say whether this regime will survive any long,” the political analyst said.

