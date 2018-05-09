By Trend

Azerbaijan can hope for a peaceful conclusion of the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict if the supporters of a peaceful settlement come to power in Armenia, Co-Chairman of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Javanshir Feyziyev said May 8 at the second session of the 15th meeting of the Committee.

He noted that the children born in families of internally displaced persons have not yet seen their homeland.

"Despite this, they have not lost hope of seeing their native lands. All efforts should be directed at the solution of this conflict peacefully, but to date no steps have been taken to solve it," Feyziyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz