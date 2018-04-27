Trend:

Russia sincerely hopes that after stabilization of domestic situation in Armenia, negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will resume, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a briefing on April 26.

"We have repeatedly voiced our position on resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is a matter of peaceful political negotiations and agreements, and no complications should occur in this regard. The way out should be exclusively in a peaceful negotiating manner," Zakharova said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



