Armenians are very inclined to appropriation, which has been repeatedly noted, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Copyright Agency Kamran Imanov said.

He made the remarks at the "Ancient texts and classical sources exposing Armenian falsifications and fictions" conference, dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in Baku on April 20.

Imanov said that the Armenian "tradition" for appropriation of Azerbaijani people's intellectual property and cultural achievements has long been known.

According to Imanov, Armenians tried to appropriate Azerbaijani tales, present Turkic names and names of geographical locations as Armenian ones, have Azerbaijani literature pieces translated into Armenian for their further propaganda in that language.

Imanov also mentioned the attempts of Armenians to appropriate Azerbaijani music, Azerbaijan cuisine, carpets and so on.

Imanov said Armenians went as far as stating that ancient Egyptians learned from Armenians, and Armenians taught them how to build the pyramids, and that the Vikings had Armenian roots.

