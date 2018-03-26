By Trend

A military operation of the Azerbaijani army could lead to complete defeat of the Armenian armed forces and result in an inevitable tragedy for the Armenian people, Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev said.

He was commenting on the latest interview of Chief of General Staff of the Armenian armed forces Movses Hakobyan.

The deputy minister said that making such irresponsible statements, the leadership of the Armenian armed forces continues to deceive the Armenian people, who have lost faith in the future.

“Everyone knows that in one of his speeches, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, in order to justify his failure, admitted that during the April battles they fought with weapons and equipment produced in the 1980s,” Valiyev noted.

