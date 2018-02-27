By Trend

Numerous events dedicated to the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide are being held in Germany, the Azerbaijan’s embassy to Germany told Trend.

According to the information, one of the events was held in Berlin on Feb. 24, 2018 jointly by the Ataturk Think Association, the Azerbaijani Science Workers’ and Students’ Union, the Azerbaijani House and the Turkey—Azerbaijan Union.

The event was opened by Ambassador Ramin Hasanov’s speech, who spoke about the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories and deep scars the Khojaly genocide has left on Azerbaijani people’s conscience.

He noted that the Azerbaijani government and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation are working on bringing the truth about Armenian violence to the world community.

The ambassador underlined the importance of the “Justice to Khojaly” campaign initiated by the Foundation’s vice-president Leyla Aliyeva and its results.

Ramin Hasanov said that Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas have to work together to remember the tragedy, bring it to the world community’s attention and called representatives of the diasporas to be even more active in the future.

Turkish Consul to Berlin Muhammet Mustafa Celik said that the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their homeland are very concerning and it is very unfortunate that a number of states and media resources stay silent about the tragedy.

He mentioned the necessity of Turkish and Azerbaijani diasporas actively working together on informing the world community about the occupation.

Azerbaijan’s MP Rovshan Rzayev, former German MP, currently chairman of Turkey—Azerbaijan Union Haqqi Keskin and Turkish historian Kemal Ari participated in interactive discussions afterwards.

The participants exchanged views on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reasons of the Khojaly genocide.

A short film about the Khojaly genocide was shown during the event.

Representatives of Azerbaijani and Turkish diaspora organizations, students educating in Germany and employees of the Azerbaijan’s embassy to Germany also participated in the event.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz