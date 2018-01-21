Trend:

Media report on use of unmanned aerial vehicles by Azerbaijan and attack on Armenian positions from mortar shells has no basis and is false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Jan. 21.

Armenian media reports contradict the reality, the ministry added.

“Armenian media spread such misinformation immediately after we reported the shelling of Azerbaijani villages by the enemy forces. The Azerbaijani Army fully complies with the ceasefire on the front line. In case the enemy reports were true, then the Armenian troops would have suffered great losses,” the defens ministry said.