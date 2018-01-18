By Trend

The meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian was held in Krakow, Poland, Jan.18, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

