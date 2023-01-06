Azerbaijan confirms 121 more COVID-19 cases, 59 recoveries

6 January 2023 19:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 121 new COVID-19 cases, 59 patients have recovered, and 4 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

A total of 1,242 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 976 citizens, the second dose – 103 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 116 citizens. As many as 47 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,933,917 vaccine doses were administered, 5,397,866 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,831 people – the second dose, 3,395,513 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,707 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

