Azerbaijan confirms 66 more COVID-19 cases, 83 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 66 new COVID-19 cases, 83 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,562 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,232 of them have recovered, and 10,009 people have died. Currently, 321 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,846 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,436,506 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 396 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 325 citizens, the second dose – 18 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 40 citizens. As many as 13 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,932,675 vaccine doses were administered, 5,396,890 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,728 people – the second dose, 3,395,397 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,660 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

