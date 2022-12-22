Azerbaijan confirms 81 new COVID-19 cases, 107 recoveries

22 December 2022 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 81 new COVID-19 cases, 107 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports on December 22 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 825,737 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 815,141 of them have recovered, and 10,002 people have died. Currently, 594 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,100 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,415,031 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 513 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 22.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 201 citizens, the second dose – 109 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 181 citizens. As many as 22 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,928,983 vaccine doses were administered, 5,395,000 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,208 people – the second dose, 3,394,308 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,467 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.



